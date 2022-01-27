Determination & Never-Say-Die Mantra Stand Out in Footballer Indumathi’s Journey

From being part of a rebuilding act after the 2004 tsunami ripped through parts of India to overcoming communication barriers, and then not giving up despite being denied permission to play, Indumathi kept plugging away.

She was a few years away from her teenage when the tsunami played havoc with her life. But Indumathi and 32 others received a lifeline in the form of Subramanian Mariappan, the retired headmaster.

"We lost everything to the ocean," Indumathi told the Indian Super League. "But football has helped us rebuild our lives and given us a newfound sense of purpose."

After rebuilding in the aftermath of the tsunami, Indumathi worked diligently, both on and off the field, as she rose through the ranks and took up her place in the Tamil Nadu line-up. Not just her, but many among those who had been under Subramanian Mariappan's tutelage turned into footballers, playing for the state or the country.

The midfielder also had to battle stereotypes in her early years, with her parents not particularly convinced of her choice of career. Indumathi, however, wants to be thought of as a footballer first.

"I’ve always had to balance football and studies. My parents, at first, did not want me to play football, but I continued anyway. Once I started playing in the NFCs, they began to realise that I could probably do something with my footballing career," she told AIFF.

"But convincing them became more difficult when I’d get some injuries. As it is, I used to miss a lot of exams in my college because we were playing tournaments. We used to have separate exams, and one time, I had to sit for two semesters’ worth of exams at the same time," she recalled.

"Once, I twisted a knee and didn’t tell my parents about it. I informed them later when I went back to my village from Chennai, and instantly, my mother asked me to stop playing. But I was as stubborn as they were. I threatened to run away from home if they made me stop playing football. I guess they now realise that my obsession with the game was good," Indumathi said.