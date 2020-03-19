Football Worst Affected Among Sports Hit by Coronavirus

In England, all elite football has been suspended until at least April 3 while UEFA postponed the Champions League and the Europa League.

Spanish La Liga and second division domestic football have been suspended for the next two match days, the Spanish football federation La Liga and the players' union said on March 12.

Germany's Bundesliga and second division will not be held at least until April 2.

Europe's worst-hit country, Italy, has cancelled all sporting events until at least April 3. In Asia, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June and all football in the continent has been stopped.

India saw the Indian Super League (ISL) final played behind closed doors in Goa while the I-League matches were postponed with India's World Cup qualifying games against Qatar in Bhubaneswar also pushed back from March 26.

The Confederation of African Football has postponed two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled from March 25-31.