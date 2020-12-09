Ronaldo Scores Twice as Juventus Defeat Barcelona in Camp Nou

Both sides went into the final group game on Tuesday assured of their place in the last 16 of the competition, with Barca favourites to finish top and have a more favourable last 16 draw after their 2-0 win in Turin earlier in the group stage.

Koeman brought Ronald Araujo into his side after injury and rested Sergio Busquets, but his side were soon trailing after a disastrous start to the game.

Only 12 minutes were on the clock when Juan Cuadrado got past Araujo, who was looking rusty after several weeks out, and the young defender pulled him down to allow Ronaldo to put Juventus ahead from the penalty spot.

Eight minutes later it was 2-0 to Juventus, as Cuadrado found space down the Juventus right and his cross into the area was met by Weston McKennie, whose volley left Marc Andre Ter Stegen with no chance.