Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Golden Foot Award
Only those players above the age of 28 and still active are eligible for this award which can be won only once.
Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the Golden Foot award over the weekend to celebrate his achievements in international football during the year 2020. The award presented by the Monarchy of Monaco is one that has eluded the 33-year-old Argentine captain Lionel Messi.
The Portugal captain got his hands on the prize at a small ceremony in Turin on Sunday, days after being eclipsed by Robert Lewandowski for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award.
The Golden Foot award signifies the player deemed to have excelled more than any other in international competition, both in a team and individual sense.
This year Ronaldo passed the 100-goal mark for Portugal, bringing up his century of goals when he scored twice against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League in September. He also won his second Serie A title in two years at Juventus, for whom he has scored 41 goals in all competitions so far in 2020.
As such the 35-year-old finished top of the online fan poll to decide the winner for 2020, from a shortlist of 10 players selected by a panel. Italy’s Roberto Baggio won the first edition of the award and Ronaldo is the 18th to be conferred this honour.
