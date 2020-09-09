Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses 100 International Goals

It's the second straight victory for Portugal as they had defeated Croatia 4-1 at home last Saturday. They will visit France in October for their third match in Group 3.

In Paris, France came from behind to repeat their triumph in the final of the 2018 World Cup, beating Croatia 4-2 despite the absence of striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, scoring the only goal in France's victory over Sweden last Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was separated from Didier Deschamps' squad right after receiving the result.