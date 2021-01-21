Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Goal Scorer in Football History

It was his 760th career goal for club and country, making him the top goalscorer of all-time, surpassing the record of 759 set by Josef Bican.

"Very happy with my 4th title in Italy...We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys," Ronaldo tweeted after the win.

Lorenzo Insigne should have scored an equalizer and his 100th goal for Napoli, but the captain missed a penalty earned by Dries Mertens in the 80th minute.

Juve punished Napoli deep into stoppage time, as after a textbook counter, Cuadrado surged forward and squared for Alvaro Morata to seal the win.

The Supercoppa is Juventus' first title in the current 2020-21 season, and also Andrea Pirlo's maiden trophy as a head coach.