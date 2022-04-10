Cristiano Ronaldo Apologises for Smashing Fan's Phone After Everton Defeat

The Manchester United players were reportedly being booed at the time of the incident.



The Ralf Rangnick-coached Manchester United are currently seventh on the Premier League table with 51 points, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on top with 73 points, followed by Liverpool on 72.



Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo said, "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.



"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," said Ronaldo.

