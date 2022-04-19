Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Tragic Passing of Baby Boy; Asks for Privacy

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Monday that his newborn son had passed away, and asked for privacy.

The Man United man made this tragic announcement in a message on social media, and also revealed the birth of a baby girl with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The Manchester United star, 37, had announced in October that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Georgina shares daughter Alana, with Cristiano, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo.