English Premier League’s Transfer Market Bubble Set to Burst

However, embargoes may only accelerate fears that clubs lower down the pyramid will not survive the crisis.

Proceeds from transfer sales are commonly used in the lower leagues to cover running costs and will be needed even more without the regular income of gate receipts to rely on.

"I think there will be significant transfer fee deflation," football finance expert Kieran Maguire told AFP.

"There will be a significant number of clubs that when some form of transfer market returns, they will be close to going out of business and therefore will accept fire sale prices.

"The vultures and predators will pick off good players for very modest fees." The fear for those reliant on transfer fees, though, is that the damage has already been done.

Given the vast sums involved, transfer fees are very commonly paid over the course of a player's contract.

Based on accounts published to the end of the 2018/19 season, Premier League clubs owed 1.6 billion pounds in outstanding transfer payments, 900 million pounds of which was to foreign clubs.

Maguire warns of the domino effect whereby if one club fails to meet its transfer debt, it could spark a series of defaulted payments on other deals or even worse force clubs into insolvency.

"The concern is that financial problems in one league could spread throughout the industry just like the pandemic," he said.

Bundesliga chief executive Christian Seifert told the New York Times earlier this month that the transfer market will "collapse" and that "some leagues will understand that money is nothing that is coming automatically every month from heaven." That may have been a slight on the Premier League's overindulgence on transfer fees.

But as the biggest spender, the economic earthquake felt by English football will ripple across Europe for some time to come.