Legendary former India footballer and first-class cricketer Chuni Goswami passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, his family has confirmed."He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI.Goswami was 82 and breathed his last in a Kolkata hospital earlier today.The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, captained India at the 1962 Asian Games where the team won the football gold.He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.(With inputs from PTI)