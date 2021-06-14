We Got Back Eriksen; He Suffered Heart Attack: Team Doctor

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said that talismanic midfielder Christian Eriksen was “gone” before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest in the game against Finland at Copenhagen on Saturday.

The 29-year old midfielder is in a stable condition after he was taken to a hospital.

"He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest," Boesen was quoted as saying by ESPN. "How close were we (to losing Eriksen)? I don't know.

"We got him back after one defibrillator, so that's quite fast. I'm not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital."