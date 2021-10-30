Christian Eriksen Cannot Play in Italian Serie A
Christian Eriksen was playing for Italian champions Inter Milan.
Danish footballer Christian Eriksen isn’t allowed to play in Italy this season due to the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, his club Inter Milan said in a statement.
Eriksen had an on-field cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening game of the tournament in June against Finland and had to be administered life-saving treatment on the pitch.
The Dane later had a cardioverter defibrillator device (ICD) implanted, but the Italian Football Federation has insisted that he will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD is removed.
An early exit from Inter therefore seems likely, and it is unclear whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their respective leagues with the ICD device fitted.
Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation’s technical scientific committee, said in August that Eriksen would not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device were removed.
“With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season,” the club said.
“Although the current conditions of the player don’t meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.”
(With Reuters inputs)
