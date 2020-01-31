China’s Quarantine-Hit Olympic Football Qualifiers to Go Ahead

China's national women's soccer team - currently in quarantine at a Brisbane hotel - will be allowed to play a series of Olympic qualifiers in Australia over the next two weeks with only slight changes to the schedule.

The squad's first game against Thailand will be held on 6 February - three days later than planned - to allow their two-week isolation to conclude as a precaution against a coronavirus currently spreading across China.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) said it had worked with authorities in China and locally to reschedule the fixtures.