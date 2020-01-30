China Postpones 2020 Football Season Over Virus Fears
China announced the suspension of all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League (CSL) season on Thursday, 30 January in response to the deadly viral outbreak sweeping the country.
The CSL 2020 campaign had been due to kick off on 22 February, but was shelved along with "all types of football matches" in order to "carry out prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic," said a Chinese Football Association statement.
The announcement comes just a few hours after the World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March, were postponed until 2021 after advice from the World Health Organisation.
Football is fanatically followed in the world's most populous nation with cash-rich clubs importing expensive foreign signings such as Brazilians Hulk and Oscar, and Argentina's Carlos Tevez in recent years.
The virus has spread from the epicentre of Wuhan to more that 15 countries, with about 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and, most recently, the Middle East.
On Wednesday, World Cup skiing races, the first test events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, were cancelled because of the outbreak.
The men's downhill and super-G races were scheduled for 15 February and 16 February in Yanqing, 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of Beijing.
World Cup Qualifying
In Australia, the China's women's football team has been quarantined in a Brisbane hotel after arriving for an Olympic qualifying competition which had been originally due to take place in Wuhan.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday ordered all four Chinese clubs' first three fixtures in the continent's Champions League's group stage in February and March to be played away from home.
The CFA said any decision on postponing or moving international fixtures would be made at a later date.
China is due to host the Maldives in a World Cup qualifying match on 26 March and travel to Guam for another qualifier on 31 March.
"The CFA will continue to maintain close communication with national authorities, and decide each event's timing separately based on the actual development of the epidemic situation in each locality," the statement said.
The Asian indoor athletics championships planned for 12-13 February in Hangzhou have also been cancelled.