China Postpones 2020 Football Season Over Virus Fears

China announced the suspension of all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League (CSL) season on Thursday, 30 January in response to the deadly viral outbreak sweeping the country.

The CSL 2020 campaign had been due to kick off on 22 February, but was shelved along with "all types of football matches" in order to "carry out prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic," said a Chinese Football Association statement.

The announcement comes just a few hours after the World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March, were postponed until 2021 after advice from the World Health Organisation.