Champions League: Lyon Surprise Below-par Ronaldo & Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as a Lucas Tousart goal handed Lyon a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in France.

Midfielder Tousart netted in the 31st minute on Wednesday to give Lyon a lead to defend when they head to Turin for the return on 17 March.

The goal came with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt off receiving treatment, but it was just reward for an excellent first half by a Lyon side enduring a mediocre campaign.

They then survived late Juventus pressure to claim their finest European result since defeating Manchester City in last season's group stage.