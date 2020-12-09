Istanbul Basaksehir, PSG Walk Off After Alleged Racism by Referee
UEFA offered to swap the official & assistant VAR, but Basaksehir said they wanted the 4th referee out of the game.
The UEFA Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended until the following day after players from both the teams walked off due to an alleged incident of racism was directed at the Turkish side’s assistant coach from one of the match officials.
Basaksehir's club president said his players would not take the field till the time the fourth referee remained the same.
Players from the Istanbul Basaksehir team were furious and alleged that the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial term against assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is from Cameroon, before Webo was sent off with a red card at Parc des Princes.
Match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania had shown Webo the red card.
"Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a 'racist' word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while," Istanbul Basaksehir said on the club's official Twitter feed.
"Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended," European football's governing body, UEFA, said in a statement.
"After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official.
"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."
The fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, was speaking Romanian, with TV footage showing him saying, "The Black one over there. Go and check who he is. The Black one over there, it's not possible to act like that" after Webo had vehemently protested against a refereeing decision.
"Why [did] he say 'negro'?" Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba repeatedly asked Hategan as confusion reigned on the touchline in the Group H match.
TV footage also showed PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe saying, "Is he serious? We are heading in. We're heading in. That's it, we're heading in."
UEFA offered to swap the fourth official and the assistant VAR, but Basaksehir refused to restart anyway, saying they wanted the fourth referee out of the game completely.
Basaksehir posted UEFA's "No to Racism" banner on Twitter, a post that was retweeted by PSG on their own official account. The match will resume in the 13th minute on Wednesday at 12.55 p.m. ET (6:55 p.m. Paris time), UEFA said.
After the match, PSG tweeted: "Any form of racism goes against the values conveyed by Paris Saint-Germain, its President, its staff and its players."
(With agency inputs)
