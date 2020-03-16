Champions League Semis & Final to be Played Over 4 Days: Report

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Champions League can see both semi-finals and the final played over a four-day period in Istanbul.

According to a report in telegraph.co.uk, this idea is among a series of proposals to be put forward during emergency Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) video conference meetings on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives across the world.

If the idea is agreed, the same would apply to the Europa League where the final is due to take place in the Polish city of Gdansk.