Champions League Semis & Final to be Played Over 4 Days: Report
In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Champions League can see both semi-finals and the final played over a four-day period in Istanbul.
According to a report in telegraph.co.uk, this idea is among a series of proposals to be put forward during emergency Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) video conference meetings on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives across the world.
If the idea is agreed, the same would apply to the Europa League where the final is due to take place in the Polish city of Gdansk.
Euro 2020 Might Get Postponed
The UEFA plan would see the remaining last-16 ties being played as normal once football is allowed to return.
Juventus player Daniele Rugani tested positive after which the entire squad was placed under quarantine.
13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid have placed their players and staff under quarantine after a basketball player from the club tested positive while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi have all tested positive for the rapidly spreading disease.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )