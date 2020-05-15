Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the Bundesliga restart after breaking quarantine rules on Thursday. Augsburg host Wolfsburg on Saturday as football returns in the country for the first time since being abruptly halted due to coronavirus pandemic in March.Herrlich revealed he had gone out of the hotel to buy toothpaste and in turn broke the protocols set by German Football League.“I had no toothpaste and then I went to the supermarket,” Herrlich said during a video conference as per BBC Sport.Herrlich later said in a club statement that he committed a mistake by going out of his hotel and he will miss the team's training session on Friday and their match against Wolfsburg on Saturday."I made a mistake by leaving the hotel. Even though I followed all hygiene measures both when I left the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this," Herrlich was quoted as saying in the statement.“In this situation I did not live up to my role model function towards my team and the public. I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake."Because of this mistake I will not lead the training tomorrow and I will not coach the team in the match against Wolfsburg on Saturday."Augsburg are currently at the 14th spot on the Bundesliga table with 27 points in 25 matches. Bayern Munich remain at the top of the pile with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig completing the top-three respectively. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.