British Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe Interested in Buying Manchester United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying Manchester United if the Premier League club was for sale.

Ratcliffe, who owns the chemical conglomerate Ineos and is a United fan, was unsuccessful in his bid to buy Chelsea in May and has now turned his attention to the Red Devils, the PA news agency understands.

The news comes after a report in Bloomberg said the Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005, are contemplating selling a minority stake in the club.