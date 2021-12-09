ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Pele Hospitalised Again; Will Undergo Colon Tumor Treatment

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Brazilian football star, Pele has been hospitalised yet again for his colon tumor treatment.&nbsp;</p></div>
Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalised for a colon tumor treatment, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday.

The three-time World Cup winner had surgery to remove a colon tumor in September, with the hospital saying at the time that he would also need to have chemotherapy.

The hospital in its medical bulletin on Wednesday said the 81-year-old was in a stable condition and would be discharged in the next few days, a BBC report said.

It also added that Pele was now "continuing" his treatment.

After his discharge from the hospital back in September, he took to his Twitter and said that he was "fine" and "feeling better every day":

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted again for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

