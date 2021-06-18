Brazil Drop Neymar From Tokyo Olympic Games Squad
The Olympics start on 23 July. However, the men’s football competition starts in before the opening ceremony.
Star forward Neymar was on Thursday dropped from the Brazilian team named for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Another big name missing is Marquinhos, who was part of the gold-winning Brazilian team medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
However, coach Andre Jardine picked 38-year-old Daniel Alves. Also selected were 31-year-old goalkeeper Santos of Athletico Paranaense and 28-year-old defender Diego Carlos of Sevilla. However, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, wasn't picked.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Gremio)
Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grï¿½mio)
Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)
