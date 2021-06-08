Chhetri Zooms Past Messi’s Tally with Twin-Strikes vs Bangladesh

The seasoned striker, who helped India register their first win in six years in World Cup qualifiers, leads Barcelona behemoth Messi by two goals and sits a place above Ali Mabkhout of the UAE, who is third on the list with 73 strikes to his name.

Messi scored his 72nd international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Chile last Thursday, while Mabkhout added to his tally against Malaysia, also last week.