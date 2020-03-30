Bhaichung Offers His Building in Sikkim to House Migrant Workers

The iconic former striker said he and his team at United Sikkim FC (USFC) is also working on helping migrant workers in Bengal get ration.

"We are in talks with local authorities. Let's see what can be done for them here in Bengal also. I feel strongly for the migrant workers who hope to reach their homes," added the 43-year old.

The West Bengal government has come up with a series of measures to prevent movement of migrant labourers, directing district administrations to arrange for temporary shelters and provisions of food, and all employers to pay full wages on the due day to the workforce irrespective of whether their establishments are under closure during the lockdown period.

The Centre on Sunday directed the states to strictly follow the nationwide lockdown norms and stop the movement of people across the cities, advising them to arrange shelter, food and other facilities for migrant labourers at their workplace.

The direction came amid migration of labourers from cities to their villages in different states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced nationwide lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.