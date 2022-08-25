ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaichung Bhutia Files Fresh Nomination for AIFF President Post

Bhutia's nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by Rajasthan Football Association.

IANS
Published
Football
1 min read
Bhaichung Bhutia Files Fresh Nomination for AIFF President Post
i

Amid the hectic activities in the All India Football Federation over the filing of nomination for the Executive Committee election, the poster boy of Indian football, Bhaichung Bhutia has filed his fresh nomination for the post of president.

Sources close to the development told IANS that his nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by Rajasthan Football Association.

After the termination of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the international football federation (FIFA), the returning officer on Tuesday issued fresh dates for the elections to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey and Congress’ NA Haris Join Hands to Run AIFF: Reports

BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey and Congress’ NA Haris Join Hands to Run AIFF: Reports

After the SC order, the returning officer Umesh Sharma had stated that the election will be held on 2 September at the AIFF headquarter in Delhi and the results could be announced either on 2nd or 3rd September.

The nominations for the posts can be filed between 25 to 27 August while the scrutiny will be done on 28 August, the returning officer had said.

The candidates will have a chance to withdraw the nomination on 29 August while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on 30 August.

Also Read

Only Member Association Representatives To Cast Vote in AIFF Elections

Only Member Association Representatives To Cast Vote in AIFF Elections

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×