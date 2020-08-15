Bayern Thrash Barcelona 8-2 to Reach Champions League Semi-Final

Coach Quique Setien brought a different Barcelona to the field on Friday. Antoine Griezmann was on the bench and gave way to Alex Vidal to start the game. On the German side, Hans-Dieter Flick came in with the best, even with Kimmich acting in his original position, the right wing.

The game start was quite disputed and the first goal chance was from the Catalan team, just after two minutes, when Sergi Roberto made a play on the right and sought Luis Suarez in the area, but Bayern's defense kept it away.

In the fourth minute, the first goal of the match came out for Bayern. Striker Robert Lewandowski dominated a high ball in the area, made the pivot and delivered to Thomas Muller to score.

Barcelona's response came from the sequence, more precisely after six minutes of play: Left-back Jordi Alba played from the edge, crossed for Suarez on the penalty spot, but before him, defender Alaba tried to cut, covered the goalkeeper and made an own goal.

The turn seemed to be on the way. Barcelona produced two more goal plays, with Neuer defending a ball from Suarez and Lionel Messi kicking a ball on the post, leaving the game competitive until 20 minutes.