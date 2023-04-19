Bayern vs Man City Live, Champions League 2022-23: When, Where and How to Watch

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Match Timings: In the second leg of quarterfinals of the Champions League 2022-23 , Bayern Munich will play against Manchester City at Allianz Arena, Munich on 20 April, 2023.

It will be a crucial match for the Bavarians after their loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals at Manchester's Etihad Stadium last week, with a final score of 0-3.

This is a full preview of the match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2022-23, including information on how and where to watch it live.