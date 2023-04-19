Bayern vs Man City Live, Champions League 2022-23: When, Where and How to Watch
Champions League 2022-23: Bayern Munich lost 0-3 against Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Match Timings: In the second leg of quarterfinals of the Champions League 2022-23 , Bayern Munich will play against Manchester City at Allianz Arena, Munich on 20 April, 2023.
It will be a crucial match for the Bavarians after their loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals at Manchester's Etihad Stadium last week, with a final score of 0-3.
This is a full preview of the match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2022-23, including information on how and where to watch it live.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Match Details
When is the match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City?
Manchester City will play against Bayern Munich on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
At what time will be the match played?
As per Indian Standard Time, the match will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
Where will the match take place?
The match will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
How to live stream the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match?
The match will be available to watch live on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.
Which channels will be broadcasting the match in India?
You can the watch the live telecast in India on Sony Six and Sony Ten2.
