Bayern Munich Beat Tigres in Club WC Final to Achieve 6-Title Feat

Bayern's attacking player Thomas Muller was absent after testing positive for the Covid-19 only hours before the kick-off and has been put into self-isolation.

"It's bad news he can't be here and I hope he's back soon," said striker Robert Lewandowski, who set up for Pavard's goal.

The goal was initially ruled out for a Lewandowski offside but was allowed after a VAR consultation.

"It feels good to have the six-pack -- six titles in a row is something very special for us," said Lewandowski, who had beaten Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be named as the FIFA Best Player of 2020.

"I think this is one of the biggest achievements in football, how we played will be remembered for a long time," the Poland international added.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso had a chance to extend the lead but his strike was denied by the post.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian club Al Ahly beat South American champion Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties after a goalless draw to clinch third place.