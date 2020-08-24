Bayern Munich Beat PSG to Win 6th Champions League Title

After a historic season, Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz and crowned its impressive trajectory with the sixth UEFA Champions League title.

On the pitch on Sunday, the two coaches made changes in relation to the last game, with the Bavarian Hansi Flick going against expectations and selecting Kingsley Coman, who came from the PSG academy, in place of Ivan Perisic.

And as in a script worthy of the best films, it was precisely the French striker who was the executioner of the team that shaped him, with the title goal in the 14th minute of the second half with an accurate header off a Joshua Kimmich cross.