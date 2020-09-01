Barcelona Start Training Under New Coach, Lionel Messi Absent

The possible departure of the biggest name will see LaLiga lose ground to the Premier League (especially if Messi moves to Manchester City) and make it harder to demand high fees for TV rights.

Koeman held his first training session with just 13 first-team professionals and six players from the Barcelona B-team, with others such as Sergio Busquets and Ansu Fati reporting for international duty in Madrid.

Ivan Rakitic was another absentee as the 32-year-old Croatian is in Sevilla for a medical ahead of a return to the club that he left to join Barca in 2014.

Rakitic, who was recently told by Koeman that he was not part of his plans for the coming season, is expected to sign a three-year contract with the newly-crowned Europa League champions.