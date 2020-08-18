Barcelona Sack Manager Setien and Announce ‘Restructuring’

Setien had joined Barca as coach on January 13 this year. During his seven months in charge, the Cantabrian coached the first team in 25 matches: 19 in the league, three in the Champions League and three in the Copa del Rey. The breakdown of his results was 16 wins, four draws and five defeats.

Barca were knocked out of the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao in February and Friday's humiliation against Bayern means the club ends the season without a trophy for the first time in 12 years.

Former Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman, who is currently the coach of the Dutch national team, is the favourite to replace Setien.