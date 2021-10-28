Barcelona Sack Coach Ronald Koeman After Defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Koeman led Barca to the Copa del Rey with a win over Athletic Bilbao in April 2021. But Barca finished third in La Liga, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 with 5-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.



Many expected those results to cost Koeman his job in summer, but perhaps because of his work with some of the club's young players, such as Pedri and Ronald Araujo, and perhaps because of the lack of a credible alternative, the Dutchman remained in his post.



Koeman's task this season was made harder by the financial problems at the club which led to the departure of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, as well as injuries to Araujo, Pedri and Ansu Fati.



He clung to his job at the start of October after a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, with Laporta giving him a public vote of confidence, but two defeats in four days have finally led to his departure.



Former midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who is currently coaching Qatari club Al-Saad, is a favorite to replace Koeman, although former left-back and current Barcelona B-team coach Sergi Barjuan could be a possible short-term replacement.

