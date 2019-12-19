El Clasico: Barcelona & Real Madrid Draw 0-0, 1st Time in 17 Years

Despite concerns by police that the protesters could also try to delay or interrupt the match, both teams arrived safely and on time to the stadium escorted by a heavy police detail. Fears of a pitch invasion by protesters in the stands also proved unfounded.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he was pleased with both the performance and the fact that the game went ahead despite the abnormal circumstances.

"Everything went well for Barca and for Real Madrid, and for football," Zidane said. "So we can all be happy."

Play was held up around a minute shortly after halftime when some spectators threw dozens of inflatable beach balls on the side of the pitch while shouting "independence." Stewards quickly cleared them away.

The public speaker also asked the around 100,000 spectators at Europe's biggest stadium to not use exits at one end of the stadium, apparently for security reasons.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said his team was not affected by the protest since there is always an intense atmosphere surrounding games against Madrid.

"With the tension that the game had already, I saw there were a few yellow balls, but not many. We tried to treat it as normally as possible. People protested, but nothing more," Valverde said. "As a social event, I don't have an opinion. As a sporting event, we drew."

Before kickoff the spectators at the 99,000-seat Camp Nou held up red, blue and yellow square cards to form a mosaic during the playing and singing of the club hymn. Separatists unfurled a large banner reading "SpainSitandTalk" and "FREEDOM" as calls for the Spanish government to accept a negotiation over a possible referendum on secession. When the hymn was over, some spectators held up blue signs with the same message while shouting for the release from prison for several leaders of the movement.