Barcelona President Bartomeu Likely to Face No-Confidence Vote

If 16,520 of the votes are valid, the rules of the club state a referendum over Bartomeu's continuity has to be held within three months in which his opponents would need to win two thirds of the votes of the club's 150,000 members in order to force him out.

Some have questioned the need of the motion (which was presented the same day that Lionel Messi said he wanted to abandon FC Barcelona) given that the club will hold elections for a new president in March 2021 in which Bartomeu will not be able to stand.