Barca's Sergio Aguero Hospitalised After Suffering Chest Pain During Alaves Game
Barcelona were playing their first game since the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering "chest discomfort" as Barcelona drew against Alaves in their first game since the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
The forward, who moved to Barca before the start of the season, went down clutching the top of his chest and received treatment for several minutes before being helped off the pitch just before half-time.
Barcelona later said he was admitted to hospital to have a "cardiac exam".
This was Aguero’s first start for the club after making his transfer and then being sidelined due to injury.
Former Manchester City striker Aguero, 33, was taken away in an ambulance and Barca interim boss Sergi Barjuan told La Liga TV: "I can't tell you much more. I know he has been taken to a hospital and they are having tests done."
Aguero joined Barca on a two-year deal after 10 years at City, a spell which saw him become their all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games.
For Alaves, it was Luis Rioja who earned them a point after Memphis Depay's opening curling effort put Barca ahead.
Depay and Philippe Coutinho almost restored the lead for Barca but Alaves held out as the hosts were held to a draw for the first time since in 2016 at the Nou Camp.
Barcelona are now 9th on the points table.
(With BBC Inputs)
