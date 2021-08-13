ATK Mohun Bagan & Bengaluru FC in the Fray in 2021 AFC Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan are direct entrants to the group stage of the AFC Cup 2021 by virtue of being winners of the I-League 2019/20, after their agreement to form a joint venture, and will be confident of making a mark on the continental stage and move forward together.

ATK remember is likely to be without Sandesh Jhingan, who according to reports is set to play in Europe, in Croatia with top division club HNK Sibenik.



Bengaluru FC earned their AFC Cup 2021 Preliminary Round 2 entry by virtue of a third-place finish in the Indian Super League's league phase in 2019/20 and defeated Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in April 2021 to enter the play-off round. On Monday (9 August), they announced a 29-man squad for the clash against Club Eagles. Bengaluru FC will be led by Indian team skipper Sunil Chhetri.



The teams in Group D will face off against each other in a single-leg round-robin format across three matchdays -- August 18, 21 and 24, with all matches being held in the Maldives. The eventual group winner will proceed to the next round, which is the single-leg Inter-Zone semi-final.