AFC Asian Cup: India To Take On Syria in Their Final Group B Game

While the Blue Tigers played their first two matches at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Doha, they will be travelling to the city of Al Khor, to face Syria at the picturesque Al Bayt Stadium. “We are excited to play the match at Al Bayt. Hopefully, that venue will bring us more luck,” said Stimac.

The India head coach, while complimenting Syria on their two results against Uzbekistan (0-0) and Australia (0-1), felt that they face the same problems up front, as the Blue Tigers.

“All credit to Syria for those two results. They are a physical side that play a compact 4-4-2 system. But they have also been facing similar problems as us – scoring goals. They have created their chances, but have not converted them,” the coach said.