Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Opens up About His COVID-19 Recovery
Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus on 12 March but has since recovered after self-isolating.
Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus on 12 March but has since recovered after self-isolating.(Photo: Twitter)

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Opens up About His COVID-19 Recovery

The Quint
Football

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has "completely recovered" from COVID-19, believes people should be "emotionally more open" after the coronavirus pandemic.

Arteta (38) tested positive for the virus on 12 March but has since recovered after self-isolating.

Arteta reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis -- the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February -- had coronavirus on 10 March.

Arteta said his main concern was his three children after his wife and their nanny contracted the virus.

Loading...
“In terms of symptoms, it was a normal virus for me. I had three or four days which were a little bit difficult, with a bit of a temperature and a dry cough, and some discomfort in my chest. That was it.”
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager

“The difficulty is that I have people at home, three kids as well and I was worried. My missus has been through it and our nanny's been through it,” he told the club website.

“I am feeling completely recovered (now)...,”
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager

"We are living in a unique situation, so I think all of us are trying to react to the situation that is coming on a daily basis and trying our best to overcome the situation,” Arteta said.

Mikel Arteta reported feeling unwell after Arsenal played Greek side Olympiakos in the Europa League in February.
Mikel Arteta reported feeling unwell after Arsenal played Greek side Olympiakos in the Europa League in February.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Arsenal)

The Spaniard urged people across the world to stay indoors and follow the guidelines put in place by the authorities in order to slow down the process of virus transmission.

"...And please to everybody, we are a little bit behind other countries, for example Spain, where I know the situation they are living at the moment, and while we are having the opportunity a little bit to minimise the risk,”Arteta said.

“I encourage everybody please to be responsible and stay at home as much as possible. That is all we can do from our position, we don’t have the ability to help others in other circumstances, so please at least stay at home and do what is required.”
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager

"We have to slow the process down and the virus down, so please stay at home," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow our Football section for more stories.

    Loading...