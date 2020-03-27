Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Opens up About His COVID-19 Recovery
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has "completely recovered" from COVID-19, believes people should be "emotionally more open" after the coronavirus pandemic.
Arteta (38) tested positive for the virus on 12 March but has since recovered after self-isolating.
Arteta said his main concern was his three children after his wife and their nanny contracted the virus.
“The difficulty is that I have people at home, three kids as well and I was worried. My missus has been through it and our nanny's been through it,” he told the club website.
"We are living in a unique situation, so I think all of us are trying to react to the situation that is coming on a daily basis and trying our best to overcome the situation,” Arteta said.
The Spaniard urged people across the world to stay indoors and follow the guidelines put in place by the authorities in order to slow down the process of virus transmission.
"...And please to everybody, we are a little bit behind other countries, for example Spain, where I know the situation they are living at the moment, and while we are having the opportunity a little bit to minimise the risk,”Arteta said.
"We have to slow the process down and the virus down, so please stay at home," he added.
(With inputs from IANS)