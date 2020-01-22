Arsenal Fight Back for Draw; Aguero Wins It for Manchester City

"Time will tell if this is a stepping stone,” said Arteta, who has just one win in six league games since taking over from Unai Emery last month, “but at least I saw a reaction. We have to keep playing with the spirit we showed, in every game.”

Chelsea seems determined to keep open the race for the final Champions League qualification place.

With just 14 points from its last 12 games, Frank Lampard’s fourth-place team is still within range of a bunch of challengers — potentially as far down as Arsenal, which hasn’t finished outside the top six in 25 years. The sight of striker Tammy Abraham being helped off the field after the full-time whistle because a bang to the ankle was a further dampener on the night for Chelsea.