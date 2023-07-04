Argentina’s World Cup-Winning Goalie Emiliano Martinez Reaches Kolkata

Martinez pulled off some big saves in the tiebreaker in the final as he won the Golden Glove in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He is lined up to inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ at the Salt Lake Stadium.

According to reports, Satadru Dutta, a sports promoter and consultant, is behind Martinez’s visit to Kolkata. Dutta is known for organising visits of legendary footballers like Diego Maradona, Pele and Cafu to the City of Joy.Martinez pulled off some big saves in the tiebreaker in the final as he won the Golden Glove in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He is lined up to inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ at the Salt Lake Stadium.

According to reports, Satadru Dutta, a sports promoter and consultant, is behind Martinez’s visit to Kolkata. Dutta is known for organising visits of legendary footballers like Diego Maradona, Pele and Cafu to the City of Joy.