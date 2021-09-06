Argentina Footballers Accused of COVID-19 Violation; Match vs Brazil Suspended

As per Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The incident prompted the Argentine players to walk off with Lionel Messi displeased at how the events had unfolded.

"Why did they start the game and stop it after five minutes?" Messi said. "We've been here at the stadium for an hour, they could have told us."

Argentina’s FA and coach Lionel Scaloni also echoed Messi’s opinion. "It makes me so sad, I am not looking for guilty parties, whatever happened or didn't happen, this wasn't the time to do it," Scaloni told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports.

"At no time were we notified that they couldn't play the match. We wanted to play the match, the Brazilian footballers too."

A date for the rearranged fixture is yet to be set with Argentina playing Bolivia on 10 September.

FIFA said it will "gather evidence from all sides to fully understand the events that led to the match suspension before it decides on the most appropriate course of action".

