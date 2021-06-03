Amid COVID-19 Concerns, 2021 Copa America Moves to Brazil 

After much concern and chaos, it will be hosts Brazil who open the 2021 Copa America against Venezuela in Brasilia on 13 June. The final will be played at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium (10 July), CONMEBOL confirmed on Wednesday.

In 2019, the last time the Copa America was played, the tournament was hosted in Brazil. However, this time there is added concerns about the health situation in the country, which saw almost 100,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday along with more than 2,500 deaths, according to government data. More than 460,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19.

The Copa America is the world’s oldest international football tournament,