AIFF Sacks Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran With Immediate Effect

#ShajiPrabhakaran has been sacked from the post of secretary general by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF)

IANS
Published
Football
1 min read
The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) sacked its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran with immediate effect due to a "breach of trust", the national governing body said on Wednesday.

The AIFF Deputy Secretary, M Satyanarayan, will take charge as Acting Secretary General of AIFF with immediate effect, it said.

Prabhakaran was appointed as the Secretary General of the AIFF last September. His name was unanimously approved in the Executive Committee meeting chaired by Kalyan Chaubey.
Lately, there have been emerging concerns within the AIFF executive committee over the working of Prabhakaran and his hight monthly salary.

Prabhakaran has complained about a lack of funds within the federation for the implementation of the Video Assistant Referral (VAR) system.

