Alejandro Menendez Quits as East Bengal Coach After Derby Loss
- East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez on Tuesday, 21 January stepped down from his post.
- Club secretary Kalyan Majumdar said it was too early to decide on who would take over after Menedez.
- East Bengal have lost three games in a row including their last fixture against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby.
East Bengal's Spanish head coach Alejandro Menendez on Tuesday, 21 January stepped down from his post after a spate of poor results saw the club languish at seventh place in the I-League table.
Speaking to IANS, club secretary Kalyan Majumdar said it was too early to decide on who would take over after Menedez.
With 13 matches of the I-League still remaining, Majumdar said: "At present, our assistant coach will take care of the team. A decision on the new coach will be taken soon."
East Bengal have lost three games in a row including their last fixture against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby to further dent their chances of winning the I-League after finishing second last season.
