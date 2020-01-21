Alejandro Menendez Quits as East Bengal Coach After Derby Loss
East Bengal’s Spanish head coach Alejandro Menendez on Tuesday, 21 January stepped down from his post after a spate of poor results saw the club languish at seventh place in the I-League table.
IANS
Football

Speaking to IANS, club secretary Kalyan Majumdar said it was too early to decide on who would take over after Menedez.

With 13 matches of the I-League still remaining, Majumdar said: "At present, our assistant coach will take care of the team. A decision on the new coach will be taken soon."

“I am happy for the progress the club has made during my tenure as the head coach and I wish to see the new leadership to take this progress to the next level. I enjoyed my duration with the club and wish the team and the fans all the best.”
Alejandro Menendez

East Bengal have lost three games in a row including their last fixture against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby to further dent their chances of winning the I-League after finishing second last season.

