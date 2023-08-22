Al Nassr is set to be back in action and book a place in the AFC Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team are gearing up to play against Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs. It is important to note that Al Nassr faced two disappointing defeats in the Saudi Pro League. Football fans in India are excited to watch Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match that is set to take place soon. One should remember the match details.
The Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, 22 August 2023. Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the OTT platform. It is important to note that this match will be interesting because Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Shabab Al-Ahli. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch him.
Here are all the details such as the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match date, time, and live streaming details in India you should note. Read till the end to know the updates and stay informed before the match begins.
When will Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League 2023 be played?
As per the official details, Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League 2023 is scheduled to be played today, Tuesday, 22 August.
What is the timing of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match in India?
As per the schedule, Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match is set to be played today and it will begin at 10:50 PM IST.
Where will Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League 2023 take place?
One should note that the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match is set to take place at the KSU Football Field.
Where can you watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League in India?
Viewers in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League 2023 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app. One can also watch the live streaming on the Jio TV app and website.
Where can you watch the live broadcast of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match in India?
According to the latest details, the broadcasting right for the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League 2023 is not bought by any channel in India so one cannot watch it on TV.
