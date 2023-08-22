Al Nassr is set to be back in action and book a place in the AFC Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team are gearing up to play against Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs. It is important to note that Al Nassr faced two disappointing defeats in the Saudi Pro League. Football fans in India are excited to watch Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match that is set to take place soon. One should remember the match details.

The Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, 22 August 2023. Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the OTT platform. It is important to note that this match will be interesting because Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Shabab Al-Ahli. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch him.