Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab: Live Streaming Details Of Saudi Pro League 2023 Match

Al-Nassr’s team had a poor start to the 2023–24 Saudi Pro League and even after the first two games of this season in the domestic league, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team made zero points and in their opener, they faded against Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq.
Al-Shabab had problems of its own. Currently sitting at the 14th position in the Saudi Pro League, three games without a win for a team that finished fourth last season can be a little disappointing. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details, date, time, and venue of the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League 2023.
Saudi Pro League 2023 : Live Streaming Details Of Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab
When will the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League 2023 be played?
The Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match will be played on Tuesday, August 29.
When will the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League 2023 match begin?
The Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.
Where will the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League be played?
The Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League 2023 will be played at Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where can the fans watch the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League?
The Al Nassr vs Al Shabab match can be live-streamed through the Sony LIV app with a subscription in India. The match will also be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.
