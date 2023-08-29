Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab: Live Streaming Details Of Saudi Pro League 2023 Match

When will the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League 2023 be played?

The Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match will be played on Tuesday, August 29.

When will the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League 2023 match begin?

The Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League be played?

The Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League 2023 will be played at Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where can the fans watch the Al Nassr vs. Al Shabab match of the Saudi Pro League?

The Al Nassr vs Al Shabab match can be live-streamed through the Sony LIV app with a subscription in India. The match will also be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.