AIFF Suspends Official Who Allegedly Assaulted Female Players in Goa

Reacting to the situation, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, "The AIFF is determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this. The incident in Goa during IWL 2, should not be amplified to undermine the AIFF’s developmental efforts in women’s football. The particular case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently.

The AIFF has taken all steps necessary to ensure the safe passage of the complainants to their hometowns and will continue to provide any support that might be necessary.

"This season, for the first time in history, the IWL was played on a home-and-away basis, something that has been appreciated widely. To add to it, we have also started the IWL 2 for the first time, and there is a definite plan to introduce promotion and relegation in the IWL from the next season.”

The AIFF President pointed out that the expansion of the IWL has made a huge impact; the good showing of the India Senior Women’s Team in the Turkish Women’s Cup recently is an ample example. India made their best-ever finish (runners-up) and defeated European opponents before losing to ultimate champions Kosovo by a slender margin.