AIFF Suspends All Football Tournaments Till 31 March
The All India Football Federation on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League, till March 31 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension will come into effect from Sunday.
The coronavirus outbreak has led to ether cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world.
On Friday, the BCCI postponed the cash-rich IPL till 15 April.
