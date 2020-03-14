AIFF Suspends All Football Tournaments Till 31 March
AIFF suspension includes tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League.
AIFF suspension includes tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League.(Photo: Twitter)

AIFF Suspends All Football Tournaments Till 31 March

PTI
Football

The All India Football Federation on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League, till March 31 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension will come into effect from Sunday.

“Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020,” the country’s apex football body said in a statement.
The coronavirus outbreak has led to ether cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world.

On Friday, the BCCI postponed the cash-rich IPL till 15 April.

