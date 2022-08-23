AIFF Elections to Take Place on 2 Sept, Nominations to be Filed From 25 August

The elections to the AIFF Executive Committee will be held on September 2 and aspiring candidates can file fresh nominations from 25 August, the returning officer has announced.

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Committee of Administrator (CoA), as demanded by the world governing body FIFA, and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.

Hours after the SC order, returning officer Umesh Sinha issued a fresh notice, outlining the process afresh.