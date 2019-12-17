AIFF Disciplinary Team to Probe Referee’s ‘Racist Remark’

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday tasked its disciplinary committee to investigate the allegedly racist remarks made against Mumbai City FC's Serge Kevyn Angoue by Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr in an Indian Super League match.

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa had alleged that the referee, who officiated his side's match against Bengaluru FC on Sunday, called Kevyn a monkey.

"AIFF has received a complaint from Mumbai City FC against Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr for making racist remarks to Mumbai City FC player Serge Kevyn Angoué in their Hero Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC held on December 15, 2019," said the AIFF in a statement.