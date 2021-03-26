Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneswar to Host 2022 Women’s Asian Cup

“We applaud them for their vision and wish the AIFF and LOC the very best of success in their ambitions to showcase their capability to stage a successful international showpiece.”

While the DY Patil Stadium and TransStadia also hosted matches in the FIFA under-17 World Cup in 2017, the Kalinga Stadium has hosted I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) matches, along with matches in the Super Cup.

The Qualifiers for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 is set to take place from 13 to 25 September, 2021 in centralised venues with the draw scheduled to be held on 27 May, 2021 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 3.30pm (local time).